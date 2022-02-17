Kiev Shows Intention to Use Foreign Military Assistance to Settle Conflict in Donbas - LPR

Kiev demonstrates that it intends to use foreign military assistance to settle the Donbas conflict, shelling the territories of the breakaway region, Rodion Miroshnik, an envoy for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the contact group on the Donbas conflict resolution, told Sputnik

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Kiev demonstrates that it intends to use foreign military assistance to settle the Donbas conflict, shelling the territories of the breakaway region, Rodion Miroshnik, an envoy for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the contact group on the Donbas conflict resolution, told Sputnik.

Since early on Thursday, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination has been reporting shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, including with the use of mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, of the self-proclaimed republic.

"Kiev is demonstrating that it intends to use 'foreign military assistance' and try to 'resolve the issue of Donbas' with its help, or to put pressure on the course of negotiations. This is a clear step towards the escalation of the conflict," Miroshnik said.