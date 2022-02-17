UrduPoint.com

Kiev Shows Intention To Use Foreign Military Assistance To Settle Conflict In Donbas - LPR

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 01:58 PM

Kiev Shows Intention to Use Foreign Military Assistance to Settle Conflict in Donbas - LPR

Kiev demonstrates that it intends to use foreign military assistance to settle the Donbas conflict, shelling the territories of the breakaway region, Rodion Miroshnik, an envoy for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the contact group on the Donbas conflict resolution, told Sputnik

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Kiev demonstrates that it intends to use foreign military assistance to settle the Donbas conflict, shelling the territories of the breakaway region, Rodion Miroshnik, an envoy for the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the contact group on the Donbas conflict resolution, told Sputnik.

Since early on Thursday, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination has been reporting shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, including with the use of mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, of the self-proclaimed republic.

"Kiev is demonstrating that it intends to use 'foreign military assistance' and try to 'resolve the issue of Donbas' with its help, or to put pressure on the course of negotiations. This is a clear step towards the escalation of the conflict," Miroshnik said.

Related Topics

Resolution Minsk Luhansk Kiev Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Over 11000 acres state land retrieved in Multan di ..

Over 11000 acres state land retrieved in Multan division, DCs inform commissione ..

1 minute ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics promoting global peace, so ..

Beijing Winter Olympics promoting global peace, solidarity: Int'l Webinar speake ..

1 minute ago
 France, allies say to begin military withdrawal fr ..

France, allies say to begin military withdrawal from Mali

1 minute ago
 PFA seized1400 liter adulterated milk

PFA seized1400 liter adulterated milk

5 minutes ago
 Around 10 Russian Military Columns Leave Crimea Af ..

Around 10 Russian Military Columns Leave Crimea After Military Exercises

5 minutes ago
 Stolen timber recovered, accused held

Stolen timber recovered, accused held

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>