Kiev Slams Estonian President's Remarks On Ukraine's Long Path To EU As 'Inappropriate'

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Kiev Slams Estonian President's Remarks on Ukraine's Long Path to EU as 'Inappropriate'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid's statement about Ukraine being decades away from becoming a full-fledged EU member was "inappropriate."

Earlier this week, Kaljulaid said that it would probably take Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia 20 years to meet the EU's criteria for accession.

"It was very strange for me to hear such words from the president of Estonia. These statements do not correspond to the friendly nature of our relations. I do not know what influenced her, but we are disappointed with such statements and consider them inappropriate, especially after she was received [in Ukraine] in the best possible way," Kuleba told the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

Kiev voiced its discontent to the Estonian Foreign Ministry and Kaimo Kuusk, Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine, Kuleba added.

In late 2014, the Ukrainian parliament canceled the non-aligned status of the country and four years later adopted an amendment to enshrine the EU and NATO membership policy course in the country's constitution.

