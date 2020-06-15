Kiev Slams Zakarpattia Vandalism Incident as Attempt to Destabilize Ukraine-Hungary Ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that a recent act of vandalism at Svalyavsky Memorial Park in Zakarpattia region was a provocation aimed at destabilizing Ukraine-Hungary relations.

On Sunday, reports emerged that unknown suspects had damaged a memorial at Svalyavsky Park.

"The sad news of the weekend was the information about an act of vandalism at an important place for Ukrainian Hungarians - near the Western Wall at Svalyavsky Memorial Park. This act of vandalism is a provocation aimed at destabilizing the situation in Zakarpattia conducted by those who want to prevent us from overcoming disputes with Hungary," Kuleba said on Facebook.

According to him, law enforcement officers are investigating the incident.

The minister expressed confidence that those responsible will be found and brought to justice.

Ukrainian-Hungarian relations deteriorated over Kiev's 2017 education law, which restricted the freedom of national minority children, including Hungarians living in Zakarpattia, to study in their native languages. Several countries, including Hungary and Romania, said that this law violates the national minorities' rights in Ukraine.

Hungary has retaliated against the Ukrainian education law by blocking Kiev's attempts to foster a closer relationship with the European Union and NATO. Budapest vetoed NATO's joint declaration on Ukraine last October because it did not mention the abuse of minority rights.