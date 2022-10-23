UrduPoint.com

Kiev Starts New Rolling Blackouts To 'Stabilize' Electrical Grid

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Kiev Starts New Rolling Blackouts to 'Stabilize' Electrical Grid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Authorities announced a new cycle of electricity cuts in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Sunday in a bid to bring the damaged power grid back into balance.

Energy facilities in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine were damaged by Russian strikes continuing since October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure. Authorities in Kiev urged people to reduce the use of electricity and had to resort to rolling blackouts.

"At the direction of (Ukrainian utility) Ukrenergo, stabilization power outages have begun in Kiev," the city administration said on Telegram.

The mayor's office reminded residents of the need to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure supporting the military, including energy and connectivity facilities, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.

Putin specifically condemned the October 8 bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, among other Russian infrastructure targeted by Ukraine. He described them as acts of terrorism that cannot be left without response.

