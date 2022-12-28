UrduPoint.com

Kiev Starts Receiving Stable Electricity Supplies - Energy Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Kiev has started receiving stable volumes of electricity, distributed evenly through temporary grid reconnection schemes, Sergey Kovalenko, the head of Ukrainian energy company YASNO (D.Solutions), said on Tuesday.

"Kiev is receiving stable amounts of electricity. Of course, with limitations, but stable. This is the first good news. These volumes are being evenly distributed through temporary grid reconnection schemes. This is the second good news," Kovalenko said on social media.

At the moment, it is difficult to predict how the equipment will work at low temperatures and increased consumption, he said, adding that "thankfully, there will be above zero (temperatures) on New Year."

Kiev City Administration deputy head Petro Panteleiev said earlier that Ukraine's capital city would live in emergency power outage mode throughout the winter.

Ukrainian company D.TEK, the parent company of YASNO, said earlier that power outages continue to take place in Kiev, with energy companies struggling to stabilize the voltage in the power grids of Ukraine's capital city for over a week.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services. The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

