Kiev Still Has Illusion That Donbas Conflict Can Be Settled Militarily - Moscow

Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) As Kiev has an illusion that the conflict in Donbas can be resolved militarily, it keeps pulling forces and equipment to the contact line, and also hyping up hysteria about the alleged Russian threat, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We closely follow the situation in Donbas.

Unfortunately, it remains difficult and there is a trend for further escalation. This happens because of Kiev's belligerent approach, it still has an illusion that the conflict in the country's south-east can be resolved through use of force," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Ukrainian media outlets keep ratcheting up hysteria about the alleged Russian threat, and Moscow's alleged plans to attack Ukraine virtually tomorrow. This largely happens at the suggestion of Kiev's Western curators," the spokeswoman added.

