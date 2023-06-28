(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Kiev still hopes to receive the first supply of F-16 fighter jets in aid from Western countries by the end of 2023, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said Tuesday.

"I believe that we can receive the first fighters by the end of this year," the RBC-Ukraine news agency quoted Yermak as saying.

Almost all countries from the aviation coalition are ready to supply F-16s to Ukraine, Yermak said, adding that some countries are ready to deliver fighters by the end of this year while others cannot do it due to "technical issues."

Last week, Politico reported, citing Western officials, that Ukraine could receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western sponsors in early 2024.

A former Pentagon official told the media that the Netherlands and Denmark could be among the first suppliers, but no final decision had been made yet.

Earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine would depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots. Zelenskyy said earlier that a number of countries were ready to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.