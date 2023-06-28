Open Menu

Kiev Still Hopes To Receive F-16 Fighters By End Of 2023 - Zelenskyy's Top Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Kiev Still Hopes to Receive F-16 Fighters By End of 2023 - Zelenskyy's Top Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Kiev still hopes to receive the first supply of F-16 fighter jets in aid from Western countries by the end of 2023, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said Tuesday.

"I believe that we can receive the first fighters by the end of this year," the RBC-Ukraine news agency quoted Yermak as saying.

Almost all countries from the aviation coalition are ready to supply F-16s to Ukraine, Yermak said, adding that some countries are ready to deliver fighters by the end of this year while others cannot do it due to "technical issues."

Last week, Politico reported, citing Western officials, that Ukraine could receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western sponsors in early 2024.

A former Pentagon official told the media that the Netherlands and Denmark could be among the first suppliers, but no final decision had been made yet.

Earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine would depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots. Zelenskyy said earlier that a number of countries were ready to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Pentagon Progress Kiev Netherlands Denmark Media All From

Recent Stories

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

1 hour ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

2 hours ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

3 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

3 hours ago
US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

3 hours ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

3 hours ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

3 hours ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

3 hours ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

3 hours ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

3 hours ago

More Stories From World