Kiev Suffering From Shortages Of Qualified Military Specialists - Source

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Russian forces have almost completely eliminated qualified flight personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force, and Kiev's attempts to "plug the holes" are only delaying the imminent catastrophe, a military-diplomatic source told reporters.

"The entire qualified airlift crew of the former air forces of Ukraine - MiG-29, Su-27 and Su-25 aircraft - was actually eliminated by the effective actions of the Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense systems," the source said.

The source explained that Kiev had involved former cadets of the Kharkiv military institute, who did not have time to finish their education, in combat missions.

According to the source, such recruits get shot down, if not on the first, then on the second sortie.

The source said that attempts by the West to recruit pilots of Soviet aircraft for Ukraine, under contract in Poland or other Eastern European countries, have failed and Kiev's "hysterical attempts to 'plug the holes' will only delay for some time the military catastrophe of the Kiev regime and the political catastrophe of its patrons in Washington."

