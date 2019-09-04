Kiev's representatives, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the situation in Donbas in Minsk, suggested that Russia return to the work in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the ceasefire (JCCC), Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Kiev's representative at the talks, former president Leonid Kuchma, said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Kiev 's representatives, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the situation in Donbas in Minsk , suggested that Russia return to the work in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the ceasefire (JCCC), Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Kiev 's representative at the talks, former president Leonid Kuchma, said Wednesday.

"At the Trilateral Contact Group meeting, the Ukrainian side raised the issue of the Russian side returning to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination. It would be expedient to restore this bilateral Russian-Ukrainian mechanism for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire," Olifer wrote on her Facebook page.