Kiev Summons German, French Ambassadors Over Proposed EU-Russia Summit

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Friday announced it has invited the ambassadors of Germany and France to talks after their countries proposed renewing EU-Russia summits.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported from cited diplomatic sources that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron, wanted the European Union to consider inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit of European leaders. During a Thursday meeting, EU leaders failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

"To implement the instructions of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the ambassadors of Germany and France were invited to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the proposal of restoring EU-Russia summits," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian side is said to have opined that such an initiative runs counter to the bloc's sanctions policy against Moscow and undermines European solidarity.

"In response, the heads of foreign diplomatic missions noted that it was just an idea to be discussed in the context of reviewing the EU strategy toward Russia during the European Council summit on June 24," the ministry added.

The relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Ukraine accuses Russia of meddling in its domestic affairs, which the latter has consistently denied.