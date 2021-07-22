UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Supported Nationalists For Over 7 Years, Failed To Investigate - Russian Prosecutors

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Kiev Supported Nationalists for Over 7 Years, Failed to Investigate - Russian Prosecutors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Ukrainian authorities not only failed to stop the actions of the nationalists in the aftermath of the 2014 coup but even "consented" to criminal acts, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.

The prosecutor genera has just announced that Russia is filing an inter-state complaint against Ukraine in the European Court of Human Rights.

"The Ukrainian authorities not only failed to stop the actions of nationalists but also consented and acquiesced in criminal acts for more than seven years, they have not conducted any independent or effective investigation of the indicated crimes, as documented in numerous reports of international organizations and their authorized representatives (for example, the reports of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights) (hereinafter, the OHCHR) based on the outcomes of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (hereinafter, the HRMU), the International Advisory Panel on Ukraine constituted by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the Amnesty International NGO and many others)," the prosecutors said.

The prosecutor general points to the systemic violations of the right to life and prohibition of torture.

The complaint cites "a gross violation of the rights of Russian citizen E. I. Mefedov," including prohibition of torture, right to liberty of security, and freedom of expression.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Amnesty International Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

13 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

18 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.