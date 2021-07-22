Kiev Supported Nationalists for Over 7 Years, Failed to Investigate - Russian Prosecutors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Ukrainian authorities not only failed to stop the actions of the nationalists in the aftermath of the 2014 coup but even "consented" to criminal acts, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.

The prosecutor genera has just announced that Russia is filing an inter-state complaint against Ukraine in the European Court of Human Rights.

"The Ukrainian authorities not only failed to stop the actions of nationalists but also consented and acquiesced in criminal acts for more than seven years, they have not conducted any independent or effective investigation of the indicated crimes, as documented in numerous reports of international organizations and their authorized representatives (for example, the reports of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights) (hereinafter, the OHCHR) based on the outcomes of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (hereinafter, the HRMU), the International Advisory Panel on Ukraine constituted by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the Amnesty International NGO and many others)," the prosecutors said.

The prosecutor general points to the systemic violations of the right to life and prohibition of torture.

The complaint cites "a gross violation of the rights of Russian citizen E. I. Mefedov," including prohibition of torture, right to liberty of security, and freedom of expression.