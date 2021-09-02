Kiev Takes West for Fools as It Accuses Russia of Failure to Fulfill Minsk Accords- Lavrov

Ukraine takes its partners for fools when it claims Russia does not fulfill the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"Our position is absolutely clear and firm.

Ukraine violates the Minsk agreements that were approved by the United Nations Security Council. As for the claims that Russia blocks [agreements implementation], which [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy made at negotiations with his US interlocutors in Washington, well, he obviously takes interlocutors for fools," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Sverdlovsk region's sports community.