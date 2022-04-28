UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Kiev Taking Bodies of Military Out of Uniform to Lysychansk to Stage Fake - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Kiev is bringing broken equipment and the bodies of its military out of uniform to the city of Lysychansk to falsely accuse the Russian Armed Forces of shelling, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian National Center for Defense Control, said on Wednesday.

The Kiev regime does not stop trying provocations to accuse the Russian Army of war crimes. Another such production, the general noted, with the death of alleged civilians as a result of a fabricated shelling by Russian units, was prepared by specialists of the information and psychological operations of Ukraine for its presentation to the global community in the coming days.

"In order to conduct staged photo and video filming with the invitation of representatives of Ukrainian and Western news agencies (including the United States, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Poland) in the city of Lysychansk, a broken equipment is brought; ambulances deliver the bodies of the Ukrainian servicemen out of uniform," Mizintsev said at a briefing.

The general added that "this scenario, which is cynical, first of all, in relation to its own people, as well as to the dead Ukrainian servicemen, repeats the atrocities of the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War, but with the modern approaches of the Kiev regime."

He pointed out that the Russian Defense Ministry warned the West in advance that "this and other similar bloody fakes by the Kiev authorities about alleged 'Russian atrocities' were planned to be widely disseminated in the media and on internet resources in the near future."

He added that such actions of the Ukrainian authorities once again showed their inhuman attitude towards the fate of the people of Ukraine and testify to the complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law.

