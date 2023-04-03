UrduPoint.com

Kiev Threatens Russian Journalists With Reprisals , Int'l Bodies Keep Silent - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Kiev Threatens Russian Journalists With Reprisals , Int'l Bodies Keep Silent - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian journalists are facing threats of reprisals from Kiev, which are tacitly ignored by specialized international structures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on the death of Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.

"Russian journalists are under constant threats of reprisals from the Kiev regime and its masterminds ... They are harassed, literally branded with special markings on the digital platforms of US internet monopolies, and subjected to a 'witch hunt' in the Western media. All of this is being silently ignored by specialized international agencies, which can no longer be interpreted as acquiescence, if not complicity," Zakharova said in a statement.

The ministry also criticized a lack of reaction from Western countries, international organizations and other bodies.

"Not a single case of the violent death of a Russian journalist, hailed as a 'success' by the Kiev regime and its insurgents, has been investigated by Western countries, international organizations, or foreign professional communities, and not even basic human sympathy has been shown," the statement read.

The ministry expressed sincere condolences to Tatarsky's family and friends.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Kiev Sunday Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

8 minutes ago
 Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of ..

Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of philanthropic and charitable ..

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

23 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanfor ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanford University

38 minutes ago
 Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd ..

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd from May to year-end

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dig ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.