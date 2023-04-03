MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian journalists are facing threats of reprisals from Kiev, which are tacitly ignored by specialized international structures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on the death of Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.

"Russian journalists are under constant threats of reprisals from the Kiev regime and its masterminds ... They are harassed, literally branded with special markings on the digital platforms of US internet monopolies, and subjected to a 'witch hunt' in the Western media. All of this is being silently ignored by specialized international agencies, which can no longer be interpreted as acquiescence, if not complicity," Zakharova said in a statement.

The ministry also criticized a lack of reaction from Western countries, international organizations and other bodies.

"Not a single case of the violent death of a Russian journalist, hailed as a 'success' by the Kiev regime and its insurgents, has been investigated by Western countries, international organizations, or foreign professional communities, and not even basic human sympathy has been shown," the statement read.

The ministry expressed sincere condolences to Tatarsky's family and friends.