Kiev Threatens to Cut Off Diplomatic Ties With Minsk If Belarusian Troops Enter Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Kiev will sever diplomatic relations with Minsk if the Belarusian armed forces cross the Ukrainian border, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"We severed diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation immediately after the full-scale offensive campaign began. Similarly, they will be cut off with Belarus if the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus cross the Ukrainian border," Kuleba told Forbes Ukraine.

Relations between Kiev and Minsk turned sour in 2020, when Volodymyr Zelenskyy chose not to attend a regional forum organized in Belarus. Minsk repeatedly accused its neighbor ��� along with the West ��� of meddling in its internal political affairs and orchestrating riots that rocked Belarus after the presidential election in 2020.

Following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Kiev has been most vocal in calling for sanctions against Moscow and Minsk. Western nations accused Belarus of supporting the operation in Ukraine and intensified sanctions pressure on it.

Last Wednesday, Kiev severed diplomatic relations and economic contacts with North Korea over its decision to recognize the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. Zelenskyy warned of a "harsh reaction on all levels" to the decision.