Kiev Thwarted Agreement on Inspection in Donbas - Russian Envoy to Contact Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Kiev thwarted the agreement on the inspection in Donbass, not allowing representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to enter area where new Ukrainian positions were created, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's envoy to the contact group on Donbas, said on Thursday.

"Ukraine thwarted a joint inspection in the area of the village of Shumy, which the contact group agreed on at yesterday's extraordinary meeting. The Kiev side refused to allow an inspection exactly in the area where the creation of new Ukrainian positions was previously recorded," Gryzlov told reporters.

"Both the creation of new positions and the non-admission of inspections is a violation of the agreements on the ceasefire regime.

Ukraine is trying to cover up previous violations with new violations," he stressed.

Ukraine tried to remove the representatives of Donbas from participating in the inspection, although yesterday everyone agreed that a joint inspection of Ukraine and Donbas with the participation of OSCE representatives should take place in the area of the village of Shumy, he added.

The Ukrainian side demanded a medical certificate from the Donbas representative about the absence of COVID-19, a passport without mentioning the DPR, and the absence of DPR insignia on the uniform, Gryzlov said.

"By all these actions, Kiev is disrupting the agreements on joint inspection reached yesterday," he stressed.