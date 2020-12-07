Kiev to Approve Plan B on Eastern Ukraine in Early 2021 - Kravchuk

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council is likely to approve Plan B on the settlement in eastern Ukraine in the beginning of the next year, the head of Kiev's delegation in the contact group, former president Leonid Kravchuk, told RIA Novosti

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council is likely to approve Plan B on the settlement in eastern Ukraine in the beginning of the next year, the head of Kiev's delegation in the contact group, former president Leonid Kravchuk, told RIA Novosti.

"I think [it will be approved] in the beginning of the next year," Kravchuk said.

Earlier in the day, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that the incumbent president's party submitted for a vote a proposal to extend the special status of Donbas for another year. The vote is expected next week.

According to Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the president's administration, the extension of the law would not create any new risks for Ukraine.

"It is a political decision so that our negotiators could continue working in Normandy format and in trilateral contact group," Podolyak said.