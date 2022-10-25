Kiev to Ask IFRC to Exclude Russia From Organization - Ombudsman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Ukrainian chairperson of the parliamentary committee on human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said on Monday that he will ask the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to exclude the Russian Red Cross Society from the organization.

The Russian Red Cross Society announced on October 6 that it had begun to collect funds to provide targeted humanitarian support to the families of mobilized Russians.

"Today, as the Ukrainian ombudsman, I am sending an appeal to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross with the following demands: to exclude the Russian Red Cross from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement; prohibit the use of the Red Cross and Red Crescent logos, stop international funding of the Russian Red Cross and the IFRC in the Russian Federation," Lubinets said on Telegram.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian territories. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.