Kiev to Ask Western Allies for Urgent Missile Deliveries at Ramstein Meeting - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Ukraine will urge allies to reinforce its forces with air defense missiles at the upcoming meeting of the coordination group at the Ramstein base, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing several officials close to the meeting preparations.

Ukraine will plead for an urgent handover of the missiles fearing that its severe shortage of armaments will allow Russia to start mass bombing attacks, the report said.

An unnamed European official told Financial Times that the air defense supplies is a "problem which is constantly raised by Ukraine."

However, the Western allies consider Kiev capable of protecting its territory with air defense systems it possesses now, the report added.

"We don't see any danger that Ukraine will lose air superiority," another official commented on the situation.

Ukraine Defense Contact Group consisting of 54 countries will hold its 11th military briefing on the issue of Ukraine's support at the US Air Force Ramstein base in Germany on Friday.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution but rather escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.