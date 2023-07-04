Open Menu

Kiev To Attack ZNPP On July 5 Using High-Precision Weapon - Russia's Rosenergoatom

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Kiev is planning to carry out an attack on July 5 on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) using high-precision weapons and drones, Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, spokesman Renat Karchaa said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Kiev is planning to carry out an attack on July 5 on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) using high-precision weapons and drones, Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, spokesman Renat Karchaa said on Tuesday.

"Today we received information that I am authorized to talk about...

On July 5, literally at night in the dark, the Ukrainian armed forces will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant using high-precision long-range means and unmanned kamikaze aircraft," Karchaa said on air of Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Ukraine plans to use ammunition loaded with radioactive waste removed from the South-Ukraine NPP on July 3 from the aircraft, the official added.

