Kiev to Decide on Next Series of Dismissals in State Agencies on February 13 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will decide on the next series of personnel purges in the country's security and tax services, as well as in the national police on February 13, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Sunday.

"We are preparing for this meeting on February 13. After a series of high-profile resignations and layoffs in the leadership of the customs service and the defense ministry, a similar great purge will take place in the Security Service of Ukraine, the state tax service, and the national police," Danilov was quoted by Ukrainian news portal Vesti as saying.

The NSDC secretary added that the state agencies would get rid of those who considered it normal to "take bribes and interfere with business.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently launched a major reshuffle in his government. On January 24, at least nine top civil servants, namely four deputy ministers and five regional governors, were sacked for corruption, while several other high-ranking officials, including Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko and Deputy Head of Zelenskyy's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced their resignation.

Several more high-ranking officials may lose their posts in the near future, according to Ukrainian politicians and media. In particular, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is reportedly facing a dismissal, which will entail the resignation of the entire cabinet of ministers.