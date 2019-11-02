UrduPoint.com
Kiev To Demine Area Of Troops Disengagement In Donbas On Sunday - Military

Kiev will start on Sunday to demine the area near the settlement of Zolote-4 in the conflict-mired eastern region of Donbas, where the disengagement of troops took place, the Joint Forces Operation's headquarters said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Kiev will start on Sunday to demine the area near the settlement of Zolote-4 in the conflict-mired eastern region of Donbas, where the disengagement of troops took place, the Joint Forces Operation's headquarters said on Saturday.

On Friday, both the Ukrainian military and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic completed the disengagement of troops and military hardware near Zolote.

"Both parties are continuing efforts on separation of forces and hardware at the area number two near the settlement of Zolote-4 in the Luhansk Region .

.. On November 3, [the Ukrainian military] will kick off the efforts on searching and eliminating explosive devices," the headquarters said in a statement.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, stop the shooting. On July 17, during the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, the participants agreed to the latest ceasefire, which came into force four days later.

