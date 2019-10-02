Kiev to Discuss New Law on Donbas Special Status After Normandy-Format Talks - Cabinet

The new law on the special status of Donbas will be discussed after a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries, Ukrainian cabinet's representative in the national legislature, Iryna Vereshchuk, said on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday, after the Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on the "Steinmeier formula" peace plan, that the country's parliament would prepare this law, set to be open for public discussion and to take effect permanently after local election.

"We will discuss this after Normandy-format negotiations. We are currently not discussing any bills related to election or introducing changes [in the existing law on Donbas special status]," Vereshchuk told reporters, adding that the meeting was expected to be held in October or November.

She stressed that Zelenskyy was doing everything to hold the meeting as early as possible.