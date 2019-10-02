UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev To Discuss New Law On Donbas Special Status After Normandy-Format Talks - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:47 PM

Kiev to Discuss New Law on Donbas Special Status After Normandy-Format Talks - Cabinet

The new law on the special status of Donbas will be discussed after a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries, Ukrainian cabinet's representative in the national legislature, Iryna Vereshchuk, said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The new law on the special status of Donbas will be discussed after a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries, Ukrainian cabinet's representative in the national legislature, Iryna Vereshchuk, said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday, after the Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on the "Steinmeier formula" peace plan, that the country's parliament would prepare this law, set to be open for public discussion and to take effect permanently after local election.

"We will discuss this after Normandy-format negotiations. We are currently not discussing any bills related to election or introducing changes [in the existing law on Donbas special status]," Vereshchuk told reporters, adding that the meeting was expected to be held in October or November.

She stressed that Zelenskyy was doing everything to hold the meeting as early as possible.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Parliament October November Cabinet

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

45 seconds ago

PIA spending Rs 3 bln on medical facility of retir ..

47 seconds ago

Hearings on Netanyahu's Alleged Corruption Start o ..

50 seconds ago

French police detain man over stolen panther

55 seconds ago

Gallery 6 to announce Arjumand Painting Award at I ..

4 minutes ago

Dutch Lawmakers Require Probe Into Ukraine's Role ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.