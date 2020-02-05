UrduPoint.com
Kiev To Evacuate About 60 Ukrainians From China's Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Kiev is planning to evacuate about 60 Ukrainian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Director General of the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Public Health Department, Andriy Skipalsky, said on Wednesday.

"We held a meeting at the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry regarding the return of about 60 Ukrainian citizens from the city of Wuhan. The evacuation plan and all logistical aspects are currently being worked on. The date had not been fixed so far," Skipalsky said at a briefing.

According to the official, the people evacuated from China will be isolated at special sites determined by the ministry for two to 14 days.

Meanwhile, Skipalsky noted that it was not known yet whether these people would be isolated in a facility at an airport or some other medical facilities.

The current death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 490 people, with nearly 25,000 others infected across the world. The World Health Organization last week declared a public health emergency of international concern as most nations began evacuating their citizens from the affected area.

