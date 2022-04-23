UrduPoint.com

Kiev To Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol On Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate women and children from Mariupol on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

"About Mariupol: today we are again trying to evacuate women, children and the elderly. Now we are beginning to gather at the ringway near the Port City Mall. If everything goes according to plan, at about 12.00 we will start the evacuation," Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

On April 16, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Mariupol was under Russian control and the remaining Ukrainian forces were completely surrounded in the Azovstal steel plant.

The Russian military repeatedly asked them to lay down their arms and surrender, with the most recent ceasefire introduced on Tuesday, but nobody used the humanitarian corridors to leave the plant.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk February April Women From

Recent Stories

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi ..

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

7 minutes ago
 FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for ..

FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for its employees

7 minutes ago
 11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punj ..

11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturd ..

Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister Iri ..

8 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over ..

CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over fire incident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.