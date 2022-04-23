Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate women and children from Mariupol on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

"About Mariupol: today we are again trying to evacuate women, children and the elderly. Now we are beginning to gather at the ringway near the Port City Mall. If everything goes according to plan, at about 12.00 we will start the evacuation," Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

On April 16, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Mariupol was under Russian control and the remaining Ukrainian forces were completely surrounded in the Azovstal steel plant.

The Russian military repeatedly asked them to lay down their arms and surrender, with the most recent ceasefire introduced on Tuesday, but nobody used the humanitarian corridors to leave the plant.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.