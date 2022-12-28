Kiev to Face Continuous Power Outages Throughout Winter - Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Kiev will face emergency electricity outages throughout the winter while power line repairs are underway, the deputy head of the city administration, Petro Panteleiev, said on Tuesday.

"The situation remains difficult. The restoration works are continuing, but restrictions and blackouts, mainly of emergency nature, are still taking place, and we will live in such conditions throughout the winter, we should understand it," Panteleiev told the Kiev broadcaster.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.