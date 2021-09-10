UrduPoint.com

Kiev To Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start - Zelenskyy's Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:46 PM

Kiev to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start - Zelenskyy's Spokesman

Ukraine will keep fighting against the Nord Stream 2 even after the launch of gas supplies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman told Agence France-Presse on Friday after Moscow announced full completion of the pipeline construction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Ukraine will keep fighting against the Nord Stream 2 even after the launch of gas supplies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman told Agence France-Presse on Friday after Moscow announced full completion of the pipeline construction.

"Ukraine will fight this political project, before and after its completion and even after the gas is turned on," presidential spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Nord Gas

Recent Stories

India's Karnataka State On High Alert Over Deadly ..

India's Karnataka State On High Alert Over Deadly Virus Nipah

2 minutes ago
 Moscow-Minsk Integration to Continue in Accordance ..

Moscow-Minsk Integration to Continue in Accordance With Interests of Sides - Kre ..

2 minutes ago
 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Authorities Not Commenting ..

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Authorities Not Commenting on Nord Stream 2 Launch in Oct ..

16 minutes ago
 German Regulator Says Did Not Receive Documents fo ..

German Regulator Says Did Not Receive Documents for Both Strings of Nord Stream ..

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

1 hour ago
 Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From ..

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Respon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.