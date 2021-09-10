(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Ukraine will keep fighting against the Nord Stream 2 even after the launch of gas supplies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman told Agence France-Presse on Friday after Moscow announced full completion of the pipeline construction.

"Ukraine will fight this political project, before and after its completion and even after the gas is turned on," presidential spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said.