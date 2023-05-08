ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday he does not believe that the Ukrainian conflict will result for Kiev in gaining any positional benefits.

According to Kalin, the conflict was among the issues which were discussed during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early April.

"I am sure that the war will not end for Ukraine with gaining any positional benefits," Kalin said in an interview televised by Turkish tv channel Haberturk.

Kalin said that according to his own analysis of the meeting with Putin, what takes place now is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"It is a war between Russia and the West, it is Cold War 2.0. 30 years after the Cold War, Russia proposed the West to build a new security architecture, however, they failed to reach an agreement," Kalin added.

On April 5, Kalin said that he had a personal meeting with Putin during his recent visit to Moscow, when a number of issues was discussed, including the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu.