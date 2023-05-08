UrduPoint.com

Kiev To Gain No Positional Benefits From Ukrainian Conflict - Erdogan's Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Kiev to Gain No Positional Benefits From Ukrainian Conflict - Erdogan's Spokesman

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday he does not believe that the Ukrainian conflict will result for Kiev in gaining any positional benefits.

According to Kalin, the conflict was among the issues which were discussed during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early April.

"I am sure that the war will not end for Ukraine with gaining any positional benefits," Kalin said in an interview televised by Turkish tv channel Haberturk.

Kalin said that according to his own analysis of the meeting with Putin, what takes place now is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"It is a war between Russia and the West, it is Cold War 2.0. 30 years after the Cold War, Russia proposed the West to build a new security architecture, however, they failed to reach an agreement," Kalin added.

On April 5, Kalin said that he had a personal meeting with Putin during his recent visit to Moscow, when a number of issues was discussed, including the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin Kiev April Sunday TV Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 day ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.