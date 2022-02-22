Kiev to Hold Consultations With OSCE, Normandy Four on Format of Donbas Talks - Delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said on Tuesday that it plans to hold consultations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Normandy Four on the format of negotiations on a settlement in the region.

"In the current situation, we will hold consultations with the OSCE chairman-in-office, the OSCE coordinator and the countries of the Normandy Four on the further format of the negotiation process," the mission said in a statement.