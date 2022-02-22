Kiev to Hold Talks With OSCE, Normandy Four on Further Format of Negotiations on Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas said on Tuesday it will hold consultations with Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau, and the Normandy Four countries on the further format of negotiations for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Normandy format includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

"In the current situation, we will hold consultations with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, the OSCE coordinator and the Normandy Four countries on a further format of the negotiation process," the statement read.