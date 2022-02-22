Kiev to Not Introduce Special Status of DPR, LPR Into Constitution - Ukrainian Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Kiev will neither sit down at the negotiating table with the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR), nor introduce a special status for them in the constitution, Yegor Chernev, the head of the Ukrainian permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and a member of the Servant of the People party, said on Tuesday.

"We will protect our land on our own, with sanctions, without sanctions. No one will capitulate and give up. Russia tried to push through its wishes to the West, it did not go for it ... Now they are resorting to a military operation. But we will not either sit down at the negotiating table with terrorists, or introduce a special status of these entities in the constitution, or abandon our course towards NATO or the EU," Chernev told reporters.