Kiev to Open IT Center in Jerusalem, Says Embassy Move Not Planned - Ambassador

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Ukraine plans to open an center dedicated to technological innovations in Jerusalem but has no plans to move its embassy in the country from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Gennady Nadolenko said on Tuesday.

In July, the speaker of the Israeli parliament, Yuli Edelstein, said that Ukrainian lawmakers were working on legislation that would cement the the country's embassy move to Jerusalem into law. Israel reportedly expected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce the relocation during his Monday talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the former ended up only promising to establish this IT center in the disputed city.

"The transfer of the consulate of the embassy [to Jerusalem] is not on the agenda today. The shared idea of the Ukrainian president and the Israeli prime minister is the possibility of opening IT centers in Jerusalem and Kiev, which will be engaged in developing technological cooperation," Nadolenko said, as quoted by Ukrinform.

According to the diplomat, Kiev values its close innovative relationship with Israel since the latter is constantly coming up with new technologies.

"Such an office would be extremely interesting," the ambassador said.

Both Israel and Palestine see Jerusalem as their capital, and the status of the holy city has long been regarded as the cornerstone of a Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin said that Ukraine could not follow in the United States' footsteps and relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem without taking into consideration Europe's and United Nations' positions on the matter.

In May 2018, the United States became the first country to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This immediately triggered backlash from Palestine, the Arab world and a number of other nations that oppose unilateral decisions regarding the holy city's status.