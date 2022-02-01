Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine intends to present proof of Russian infringement on the Minsk agreements at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the breakaway Donbas region, which will be held on February 17, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Ukraine intends to present proof of Russian infringement on the Minsk agreements at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the breakaway Donbas region, which will be held on February 17, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia will hold a UN Security Council meeting on February 17 to mark the seventh anniversary of the Minsk agreements and discuss conflict resolution in Donbas.

"As for Russia's intention, announced yesterday, to hold a UN Security Council briefing on February 17 on the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures, Ukraine jointly with its partners will use this occasion to present to the international community the facts of Russia's failure to fulfill its obligations within the framework of the peaceful resolution of the armed conflict," Nikolenko said in a briefing.

He also noted that Kiev views Nebenzia leaving the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine this Monday as contempt for the issues discussed and an attempt to compromise the credibility of the Security Council.

He added that Kiev intends to convene a debate of the UN General Assembly to deliberate on the situation in Donbas this month.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they declared independence and refused to recognize the new central government. Early clashes escalated into a protracted military conflict that claimed thousands of lives, including 3,095 civilians, and displaced more than 2 million Ukrainians.

The Minsk Protocol 2014, which aimed to ensure a ceasefire in the region, collapsed quickly and was superseded by the Minsk-2 agreement, which stipulated an immediate ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk, withdrawal of all heavy weapons by both sides, and safe access and delivery of humanitarian aid. Nonetheless, skirmishes occasionally break out, with the self-proclaimed republics claiming violations by Ukrainian forces. Russia has also repeatedly stated that Kiev infringes on the Minsk agreements and drags out negotiations to resolve the conflict.