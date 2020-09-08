UrduPoint.com
Kiev To Raise Question Of OSCE's Free Access To Donbas At Normandy Four Talks - Minister

Tue 08th September 2020

Kiev will raise the possibility to grant the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) free access to the territories in Donbas that are not controlled by the Ukrainian government, at the talks of the Normandy Four foreign ministers, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said

"For example, OSCE access to the occupied territories. The access is currently restricted by the Russian side, but it is written everywhere in huge letters that the OSCE should have absolutely free access, but this is not the case now. So, this is one of the things we are going to discuss," Kuleba told Ukrainian news agency UNN, when asked what the foreign ministers were set to focus on.

