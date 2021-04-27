UrduPoint.com
Kiev To Respond In Case Of Russia's 'Provocations' Against Ukrainian Diplomats - Official

Kiev will react symmetrically if Russia "continues provocations" against Ukrainian diplomats working in Russia, Oleksandr Bankov, State Secretary of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday

"The declaration of the counselor of the Russian embassy in Kiev 'persona non grata' happened as a symmetrical reaction to Russia's provocation against our consul in St. Petersburg," Bankov said in an interview with online publication Glavkom.

According to Bankov, 37 Ukrainian diplomats are currently working in Russia, while 69 Russian diplomats are in Ukraine.

Bankov claims that Ukrainian diplomats are under constant pressure "not only by intelligence services, but also by society." At the same time, he noted, there is no need to evacuate diplomats yet.

"There is no need to take such actions [to evacuate employees] from Russia yet. But we resorted to such security measures as staff reductions, at the beginning of the armed conflict we recommended to take out their families, and this was done. There are also certain restrictions on places of residence," Bankov added.

