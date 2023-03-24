UrduPoint.com

Kiev To Sanction Romanian Senator For Plan To Annex Parts Of Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Kiev to Sanction Romanian Senator for Plan to Annex Parts of Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has initiated the sanctioning of Romanian senator Diana Sosoaca, who had tabled a draft law proposing annexation of part of Ukraine's territory, the ministry's press secretary Oleg Nikolenko said on his social media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has initiated the sanctioning of Romanian senator Diana Sosoaca, who had tabled a draft law proposing annexation of part of Ukraine's territory, the ministry's press secretary Oleg Nikolenko said on his social media.

"We firmly denounce the attempt to question Ukraine's territorial integrity, to undermine the neighborly spirit between Ukraine and Romania. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will put Diana Sosoaca under sanctions as a person threatening national security," Nikolenko said.

�On March 23, Sosoaca submitted a bill that proposed denouncing the agreement on good neighborly relations by 2027 and annexing Ukrainian territories that once belonged to Romania between the two world wars, including Northern Bukovina, Hertsa, Maramures, the Snake Island and some other areas, the Romanian portal HotNews reported.

The status of the territories' inhabitants after a proposed annexation has not been clarified.

Last year, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Poland was ready to go for more active cooperation with Hungary and Romania, covering up its plans to seize Western Ukraine.

Sosoaca is famous for her anti-vaccine stance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-immigration rhetoric and as an advocate of Romanian withdrawal from the European Union.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Social Media European Union Poland Romania Hungary March From Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart fai ..

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart failure advances

14 minutes ago
 Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media C ..

Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media Council holds first meeting

14 minutes ago
 US Targets Lukashenko's Government Aircraft in New ..

US Targets Lukashenko's Government Aircraft in New Belarus-Related Sanctions - T ..

2 minutes ago
 Scholz Calls EU Banking System Robust, Stable, Wit ..

Scholz Calls EU Banking System Robust, Stable, With Oversight Structures Securin ..

4 minutes ago
 Israel, UK to Open Strategic Dialogue on Intellige ..

Israel, UK to Open Strategic Dialogue on Intelligence, Security - Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 People's Electric Bus Service to run on more route ..

People's Electric Bus Service to run on more routes in Ramazan: Sharjeel

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.