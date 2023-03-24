Kiev to Sanction Romanian Senator for Plan to Annex Parts of Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has initiated the sanctioning of Romanian senator Diana Sosoaca, who had tabled a draft law proposing annexation of part of Ukraine's territory, the ministry's press secretary Oleg Nikolenko said on his social media

"We firmly denounce the attempt to question Ukraine's territorial integrity, to undermine the neighborly spirit between Ukraine and Romania. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will put Diana Sosoaca under sanctions as a person threatening national security," Nikolenko said.

�On March 23, Sosoaca submitted a bill that proposed denouncing the agreement on good neighborly relations by 2027 and annexing Ukrainian territories that once belonged to Romania between the two world wars, including Northern Bukovina, Hertsa, Maramures, the Snake Island and some other areas, the Romanian portal HotNews reported.

The status of the territories' inhabitants after a proposed annexation has not been clarified.

Last year, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Poland was ready to go for more active cooperation with Hungary and Romania, covering up its plans to seize Western Ukraine.

Sosoaca is famous for her anti-vaccine stance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-immigration rhetoric and as an advocate of Romanian withdrawal from the European Union.