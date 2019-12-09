UrduPoint.com
Kiev To Show Firmness On Issue Of State Border At Normandy Four Summit - Foreign Minister

Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Kiev to Show Firmness on Issue of State Border at Normandy Four Summit - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Sunday named the issue of the Ukrainian state border as the one on which Kiev would not budge during the upcoming Normandy Four meeting.

The next Normandy Four meeting between Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany, will take place on December 9, in Paris. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the return of control over the Ukraine-Russia border will be one of his main priorities during the summit.

"Tomorrow is the Normandy summit. We are coming, first and foremost, for our captives in Russian prisons and our citizens on the occupied territories.

Our main red line, from which we will not deviate a single millimeter, is the internationally-recognized state border of Ukraine," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine to formulate a solution for this conflict. The following year, during a meeting in Minsk, the sides developed an addendum to the 2014 Minsk Protocol, commonly known as Minsk II. Its last meeting was in 2016.

