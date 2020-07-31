UrduPoint.com
Kiev To Sue Iran If Talks On Compensation For Downed Ukrainian Plane Are Fruitless

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:50 PM

Kiev to Sue Iran If Talks on Compensation for Downed Ukrainian Plane Are Fruitless

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Ukraine will file an international lawsuit against Tehran if negotiations on compensation for the Ukrainian passenger plane downed near Tehran in January bring no result, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"If our negotiations with Iran are unsuccessful, we will certainly go to international courts, and I have no doubt that we will bring Iran to justice, and Iran will pay the necessary compensation. But this our Plan B, and Plan A envisions negotiations with Iran on settling all the issues and receiving the compensation," Kuleba said at a briefing.

At their Thursday talks, Kiev and Tehran had agreed on the next round of negotiations, Kuleba added, expressing cautious optimism but noting that Kiev is ready for any development.

