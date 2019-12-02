UrduPoint.com
Kiev To Withdraw Suits Against Gazprom Only If Reaches Gas Transit Deal - Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Kiev will not withdraw its lawsuits against Russia's Gazprom lodged in international arbitration courts unless it can agree a gas transit and delivery deal with Russia, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Kiev will not withdraw its lawsuits against Russia's Gazprom lodged in international arbitration courts unless it can agree a gas transit and delivery deal with Russia, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday.

Ukraine's Naftogaz said last week it was ready to consider Gazprom's proposals on return of $3 billion Dollar in debt and discuss compensation so that Kiev would not proceed with additional $12.2 billion lawsuit.

"If we cannot agree, then, objectively, arbitration will not be stopped. This means certain further steps regarding these arbitration cases," the minister said.

