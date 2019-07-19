Kiev Treating Detained RIA Novosti Ukraine Head as Hostage - Head of Just Russia Party

The prolonged arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky demonstrates that Kiev is treating the journalist as a hostage, the head of A Just Russia party, Sergei Mironov, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The prolonged arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky demonstrates that Kiev is treating the journalist as a hostage, the head of A Just Russia party, Sergei Mironov, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Friday, Kiev's Podolsky district court decided to prolong arrest of Vyshinsky, who was detained in Kiev on treason charges over a year ago, until September 19. It came a day after the Ukrainian presidential office offered to release Vyshinsky if Russia simultaneously released Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, convicted for preparing a terrorist attack in Crimea.

"In the light of remarks of Kiev on its readiness to release Kirill Vyshinsky in exchange for Oleg Sentsov, sentenced in Russia over terrorism, the court's refusal to release Vyshinsky on bail demonstrates only one thing: the journalist is cynically treated as a hostage. It turns out that the person [Vyshinsky] has been intentionally locked up in a prison in order to be exchanged," Mironov said.

He stressed that election of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the new Ukrainian president had not resulted in significant changes in the country's foreign policy.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.