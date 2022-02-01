Kiev Treats Minsk Agreements Responsibly - Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kiev treats Minsk agreements responsibly, adding that it is the only format on Donbas that works.

"I don't remember who signed the Minsk agreements, but I know exactly who must comply with them. We are a responsible country and are responsible for any documents or laws.

We are responsible for certain agreements, I understand what the Minsk agreements are, and we understand that they were created in the Norman format, which, unfortunately, or not unfortunately, which works," Zelenskyy told a press conference.

The president added that Misnk agreements "are not ideal."

In addition, Zelenskyy said that Kiev, in parallel to the Normandy format, conducts negotiations on trilateral or bilateral dialogue with Russia.