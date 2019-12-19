UrduPoint.com
Kiev Tried To Agree On New Ceasefire In Donbas During Talks In Minsk - Foreign Minister

Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Kiev tried to reach an agreement on a new ceasefire in the conflict-torn region of Donbas but the parties decided to prolong the truce that was introduced in July, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said after the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk.

On Wednesday, Boris Gryzlov, Russian envoy to the group, told reporters that the parties to the meeting had reaffirmed their commitment to the incumbent ceasefire.

"Today we wanted to get reassured that a new ceasefire will be declared. At the same time, [the parties to the talks] decided to prolong the ceasefire, which was introduced in July," the minister told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster on late Wednesday.

According to Prystaiko, 40 people have been killed since the July ceasefire came to effect.

He also expressed hope that the International Red Cross and Red Crescent would get access to the territories that are controlled by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk this week.

"This move will mean progress in the Minsk process, which is lacking in other spheres," Prystaiko added.

Last Monday, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks in the Normandy Four format in Paris to discuss the settlement of the crisis in the Donbas. Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met during the summit.

Following the summit, the leaders of the participating countries adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for disengagement of troops.

