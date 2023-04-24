UrduPoint.com

Kiev Tries To Attack Sevastopol With 3 Unmanned Boats, All Destroyed - Moscow

Kiev Tries to Attack Sevastopol With 3 Unmanned Boats, All Destroyed - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Kiev made an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet base in the city of Sevastopol with three unmanned speedboats early on Monday, all of them were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Today, at about 03:30 (Moscow time, 00:30 GMT), the Kiev regime made an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet base in the city of Sevastopol with three unmanned speedboats.

On the approach to the Sevastopol Bay, all unmanned enemy boats were destroyed by anti-submarine and sabotage support forces. There were no losses," the ministry said in a statement.

