Kiev Tries To Cover Up Inaction On Donbas With Accusations Against Russia - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Kiev is trying to cover up its inaction on Donbas crisis settlement with accusations against Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

The head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group has recently warned that "radical steps" will be taken against Moscow if it fails to recognize itself as a party to the Donbas conflict.

"Ukrainian officials try to cover up their inaction and outright sabotage of the previously reached agreements on settling the situation in the country's east with accusations against Russia on an annoyingly regular basis. They are trying to shift responsibility for the fact that the Ukrainian side has actually brought the negotiations process to a deadlock," Zakharova said at a briefing, warning Kiev against using force in Donbas.

