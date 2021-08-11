UrduPoint.com

Kiev Tries To Create Illusion Of Broad Support For International Drills - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:53 PM

Kiev Tries to Create Illusion of Broad Support for International Drills - Moscow

Kiev is trying to create the illusion of broad support for its international drills and often significantly overstate the number of countries participating in military exercises, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Kiev is trying to create the illusion of broad support for its international drills and often significantly overstate the number of countries participating in military exercises, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainians are trying to create the appearance of broad support for international maneuvers and often significantly overstate the number of countries participating in military exercises. So, in the Sea Breeze drills that ended on July 10, not 32 countries actually took part, as official Kiev declared, but much less many countries sent only their military attaches as observers to them, or even participated by video link," the statement says.

Moscow believes that such an information background "helps to strengthen in the heads of the Ukrainian military the idea of an alleged war with Russia and reliable support of this line from the West.

"

It also noted that the "Western patrons" of Kiev were doing nothing to stop the murder of their own people by the Ukrainian authorities.

"Moreover, the policy pursued by NATO countries, including the supply of weapons, is directly aimed at supporting militaristic sentiments and military escalation," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

So, on August 5, the Dive-2021 international military exercises with the participation of the member countries of the alliance and their partners, including Ukraine, began in the Black Sea. And in total, in 2021, seven joint exercises with the countries of the bloc were or will be held in Ukraine. The Defender Europe 2021 maneuvers, which ended in July, were the largest in the past 25 years. They were followed by Sea Breeze, Cossack Mace and Three Swords.

Related Topics

Murder NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev Alliance July August From

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature wo ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature world’s largest aquarium

1 hour ago
 Beijing Slams US Officials' Meeting With Dalai Lam ..

Beijing Slams US Officials' Meeting With Dalai Lama's Representative as 'Provoca ..

3 minutes ago
 Rafael Nadal out of Cincinnati, adds to doubt over ..

Rafael Nadal out of Cincinnati, adds to doubt over US Open

3 minutes ago
 Polish government loses key votes, putting future ..

Polish government loses key votes, putting future in doubt

7 minutes ago
 Federal Judge Rules US House Allowed to Access Som ..

Federal Judge Rules US House Allowed to Access Some of Trump's Tax Records

7 minutes ago
 New heat record as 'Lucifer' sweeps Italy

New heat record as 'Lucifer' sweeps Italy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.