Kiev Tries to Create Illusion of Broad Support for International Drills - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Kiev is trying to create the illusion of broad support for its international drills and often significantly overstate the number of countries participating in military exercises, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainians are trying to create the appearance of broad support for international maneuvers and often significantly overstate the number of countries participating in military exercises. So, in the Sea Breeze drills that ended on July 10, not 32 countries actually took part, as official Kiev declared, but much less many countries sent only their military attaches as observers to them, or even participated by video link," the statement says.

Moscow believes that such an information background "helps to strengthen in the heads of the Ukrainian military the idea of an alleged war with Russia and reliable support of this line from the West.

It also noted that the "Western patrons" of Kiev were doing nothing to stop the murder of their own people by the Ukrainian authorities.

"Moreover, the policy pursued by NATO countries, including the supply of weapons, is directly aimed at supporting militaristic sentiments and military escalation," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

So, on August 5, the Dive-2021 international military exercises with the participation of the member countries of the alliance and their partners, including Ukraine, began in the Black Sea. And in total, in 2021, seven joint exercises with the countries of the bloc were or will be held in Ukraine. The Defender Europe 2021 maneuvers, which ended in July, were the largest in the past 25 years. They were followed by Sea Breeze, Cossack Mace and Three Swords.