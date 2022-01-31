UrduPoint.com

Kiev Trying To Hide Movement Of Heavy Weaponry, Equipment To Donbas - LPR Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Kiev is moving heavy weaponry and equipment to the southeast of Ukraine (Donbas), trying to hide this from the observers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, told Sputnik.

"Our services and international observers see that there is an active movement from the Ukrainian side. There is the supply of ammunition and ...heavy weapons are being moved and equipment is being prepared," Pasechnik said.

He pointed out that over the past month, the SMM has recorded the transfer of more than a hundred pieces of heavy artillery to the line of contact, and OSCE observers regularly report that their drones keep malfunctioning in Donbas.

"On the other side (of the contact line, controlled by Kiev), EW (electronic warfare) systems are actively operating. This all clearly shows that Ukraine is trying to hide the movement of its troops and equipment from the observers, depriving them of the opportunity to see the situation from the air," the LPR head explained to Sputnik.

