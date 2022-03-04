UrduPoint.com

Kiev Trying To Ignite Artificial Hysteria With UNSC Session On Zaporizhzhia NPP - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Kiev Trying to Ignite Artificial Hysteria With UNSC Session on Zaporizhzhia NPP - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The UN Security Council's emergency meeting on the recent fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is another attempt by Kiev and its supporters in the West to ignite artificial hysteria around the events in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council gathered for an emergency meeting, requested by the United States and its European allies to address the fire.

"Today's meeting is another attempt by the Kiev authorities to kindle artificial hysteria about what is taking place in Ukraine, and they are being assisted in this by their Western backers," Nebenzia said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a provocation overnight that was intended to accuse Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination at Zaporizhzhia NPP. While patrolling the area adjacent to the station, Russian forces were attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage unit who opened fire on them from a training complex located outside the NPP. The firing points of the Ukrainian sabotage group were suppressed by return fire. Leaving the building, the sabotage group set it on fire.

The fire was put out and the NPP is working as usual, with radiation background at normal level, the Russian military said.

More Stories From World

>