Kiev Trying to Influence Russian Civilian Communications Satellites - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Kiev is trying to influence Russian civilian communications satellites with the help of foreign specialists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev regime is attempting to influence Russian civilian communications satellites with the participation of specialists from a number of foreign countries.

This is an outrageous violation of international law," the statement read.

Russia reserves the right to respond appropriately and has all the necessary opportunities for this, the ministry added.