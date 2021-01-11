Kiev Trying to Reach Out to Coronavirus-Infected Sailors Stranded in Malaysia

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is looking for an opportunity to provide medical assistance to the Ukrainian sailors infected with COVID-19 aboard a Hong-Kong flagged bulk carrier near Malaysia, the ministry's spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday

"The Ukrainian Embassy in Malaysia is in touch with Ukrainian sailors.

Together with the shipowner, we are working out the possibility of sending a doctor to the ship to provide emergency medical care," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that two Ukrainian sailors were left without medical help off the coast of Malaysia aboard the SFL Kate vessel. Eight of 21 crew members have been infected with the coronavirus. According to one of the Ukrainian sailors, the local authorities have refused to hospitalize the crew.