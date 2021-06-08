Kiev Twists NATO Membership Remark in Zelenskyy-Biden Phone Call Readout - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The White House and the Ukrainian presidential office have published conflicting readouts following a telephone conversation between the two leaders, with Kiev later withdrawing words about Joe Biden's support for the country's NATO membership plan, media reported.

Zelenskyy's office initially reported that Biden had "highlighted... the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO Membership Action Plan" ” a statement can be interpreted as that Ukraine is on course for membership in the alliance.

The White House, however, denied Biden made such a remark during Monday's call.

"The Ukrainians mischaracterized the statement and corrected the record," a US National Security Council spokesperson told Axios.

Ukraine's updated press release now says "Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO Membership Action Plan."

The White House declined to comment on whether the US leader backs the idea of offering Kiev a NATO Membership Action Plan this year, the news portal added.